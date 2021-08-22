SECURITY NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES NEW BRANCH MANAGERS Alaina Kocina Debra Kopecky Hansen Security National Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of two Omaha area branch managers. Alaina Kocina has been promoted to assistant vice president, branch manager, at the bank's Farnam location at 3500 Farnam Street. Kocina joined the bank in 2016 and holds a bachelor's degree from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. For the past five years, Kocina has served as the secretary for the Blackstone Business Association and volunteers with the Joslyn Castle. Debra Kopecky Hansen has joined the bank as assistant vice president, branch manager, at the Legacy location near 171st and Center at 2710 Oak Drive. She has been in the banking industry for 11 years with experience managing delivery channel teams and building customer relationships. Hansen is involved with Chariots 4 Hope and served on the executive committee for Go Red for Women with the American Heart Association Nebraska Chapter. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with over $1 billion in assets. The bank has 12 locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area; West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas, Texas. The bank was named 2021 "Best of Omaha - Best Bank" by Omaha Magazine. For 56 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for personal, private and business banking, treasury management, wealth management, employee benefits and mortgage needs. Visit SNBconnect.com for more information.