 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Security National Bank
0 comments

Security National Bank

  • 0
Security National Bank

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES NEW BRANCH MANAGERS Alaina Kocina Debra Kopecky Hansen Security National Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of two Omaha area branch managers. Alaina Kocina has been promoted to assistant vice president, branch manager, at the bank's Farnam location at 3500 Farnam Street. Kocina joined the bank in 2016 and holds a bachelor's degree from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. For the past five years, Kocina has served as the secretary for the Blackstone Business Association and volunteers with the Joslyn Castle. Debra Kopecky Hansen has joined the bank as assistant vice president, branch manager, at the Legacy location near 171st and Center at 2710 Oak Drive. She has been in the banking industry for 11 years with experience managing delivery channel teams and building customer relationships. Hansen is involved with Chariots 4 Hope and served on the executive committee for Go Red for Women with the American Heart Association Nebraska Chapter. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with over $1 billion in assets. The bank has 12 locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area; West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas, Texas. The bank was named 2021 "Best of Omaha - Best Bank" by Omaha Magazine. For 56 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for personal, private and business banking, treasury management, wealth management, employee benefits and mortgage needs. Visit SNBconnect.com for more information.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Get Your Covid Booster Shot

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inside Business

CFA Society of Nebraska

CFA Society of Nebraska Announces 2021-22 Officers and Directors CFA Society of Nebraska is pleased to announce that Michael R. Gatliff, CFA w…

Inside Business

Fort Street Veterinarian

Fort Street Veterinarian Fort Street Veterinarian, located on the corner of 144th and Fort Street in Northwest Omaha, is excited to announce t…

Inside Business

Pinnacle Bank

Carnes Promoted to Pinnacle Bank Assistant Vice President Pinnacle Bank recently promoted Kara Carnes to Assistant Vice President and Assistan…

Inside Business

Koley Jessen

Koley Jessen Earns Honors from Chambers High Net Worth Kurt Tjaden Brandon Hamm Alex Wolf Lisa Lehan Koley Jessen is pleased to announce that …

Inside Business

West Gate Bank

WEST GATE BANK� PROMOTES REARDON The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors has elected Shane Reardon to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Lend…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert