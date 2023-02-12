SECURITY NATIONAL BANK HIRES PAYTON STOLP AS BRANCH MANAGER Security National Bank announces that Payton Stolp has joined the bank as Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager, at its Legacy location at 171st and Center Streets at 2710 Oak Drive in Omaha, Neb. "Payton's customer experience expertise is evident in all branch operations. He has experience as a teller, consumer lender, operations analyst and branch leader. His demonstrated leadership and knowledge is a great fit for our Legacy team," said Johanna Lyon, senior vice president, director of branch delivery. "Payton thrives while connecting with and serving people." Stolp is pursuing an associate degree in business management at Metropolitan Community College and has five years of banking experience. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with $1.3 billion in assets. Its wealth management division approaches $1.5 billion in assets under management. The bank has 11 full-service locations in Omaha, Nebraska; Council Bluffs and West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas. For 58 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, treasury management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs. To learn more, visit SNBconnect.com.