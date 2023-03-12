JOHN T. HAARALA. JD., JOINS SECURITY NATIONAL BANK AS LENDING COUNSEL Security National Bank proudly announces that John T. Haarala, J.D., has joined the bank as vice president, lending counsel, at its Three Pacific Place headquarters at 1120 South 101st Street in Omaha, Neb. Haarala brings over 15 years of in-house counsel to financial institutions with a strong understanding of U.S. credit industry rules and regulations. Haarala will help further develop Security National Bank company policies and commercial lending strategies. "John will be an excellent asset to the bank, providing guidance to our executive leadership and lending teams," said Vince Pille, executive vice president and chief credit officer. "He brings experience in various areas of expertise that will help Security National Bank develop best practices that align with the U.S. credit industry in our markets. Haarala has a bachelor's degree in business Administration from Central Michigan University and a Juris Doctorate from Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with nearly $1.4 billion in assets. Its wealth management division exceeds $1.6 billion in assets under management. The bank has ten full-service locations in Omaha, Nebraska; Council Bluffs and West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas. For 58 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, treasury management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs. To learn more, visit SNBconnect.com.