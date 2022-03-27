 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK HIRES SMALL BUSINESS LENDING MANAGER Security National Bank is pleased to announce that Remy Rice has joined the bank as first vice president, small business lending manager, at its Three Pacific Place headquarters at 101st and Pacific in Omaha. Rice will lead the bank's team focused on helping local start-ups and existing small businesses with their banking needs. She has more than 13 years of retail banking experience and a strong record for fostering customer loyalty and building team engagement. "We are proud to have Remy join the Security National Bank team," said Tim Sullivan, president. "Her expertise in developing relationships will help us serve the family-owned and smaller businesses in our community. Her team's work to grow businesses will complement our commercial banking team's dedication to commercial, industrial and real estate endeavors." Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with more than $1.3 billion in assets. Within the private client services division, its wealth management team exceeds $1.6 billion in assets under management. The bank has 12 full-service locations in Omaha, Neb.; Council Bluffs and West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas. For 57 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions to individuals through private client services, consumer banking and mortgages, and to businesses through commercial banking and treasury management. To learn more, visit SNBconnect.com.

