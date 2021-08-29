Security Nationall Bank

Security National Bank Realigns For Future Growth Pictured left to right: James "Jim" E. Landen, executive chairman; Clarence "C.L." L. Landen, III, CEO; and Tim Sullivan, president Security National Bank has realigned executive leadership roles to ensure the bank remains family-owned and positioned for future growth. James "Jim" E. Landen retains his role as executive chairman, while Clarence "C.L." L. Landen III. is named chief executive officer. Tim Sullivan joins the bank as president. "Security National Bank is dedicated to remaining privately-held and family-owned and is making plans to continue to serve our communities well into the future," said Jim Landen. "Tim's leadership and experience will help accelerate the bank's evolution as well as work to further develop our next generation of leaders." Sullivan has nearly 35 years of banking experience with an emphasis on commercial lending. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Nebraska Wesleyan University and master's in business administration from Creighton University. He is also an advisory board member of the Creighton University Heider College of Business. "We want to continue to be a high-performing, relationship-focused bank for our employees, customers and communities, said Sullivan. "One of our strengths is the culture that the Landens have created, and I want to build upon that for generations to come." "I'm looking forward to serving the community as Security National Bank's CEO alongside Jim and Tim." said C.L. Landen. "We are a dedicated team and will continue to provide exceptional customer service, trusted financial advice, and make differences in the lives of those we serve." The Landens are both sons of the bank's founder, Clarence L. "Mickey" Landen, Jr. Jim and C.L. joined the bank's executive leadership team nearly 30 years ago. Members of the bank's third generation have joined the organization in the past five years. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with $1.2 billion in assets. Its wealth management division approaches $1.5 billion in assets under management. The bank remains headquartered at 1120 South 101st Street in Omaha, Neb. It has 12 full-service locations in Omaha, Neb.; Council Bluffs and West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas. For 56 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, treasury management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs.