Securty National Bank

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK PROMOTES MORTGAGE LOAN ORIGINATOR Security National Bank of Omaha has promoted Alexandra "Alex" Lammer to assistant vice president, mortgage loan originator in the bank's mortgage division working with clients at its headquarters at Three Pacific Place, 1120 S. 101st Street in Omaha, Neb., and the bank's branch at 1707 Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Lammert joined the bank more than five years ago as a mortgage loan processor and became a mortgage loan originator in 2018. She holds bachelor's degrees in agricultural business and economics from Iowa State University. She is also the membership chairperson of the Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony Executive Board. Security National Bank was founded in 1964 by Clarence "Mickey" L. Landen, Jr., and today is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with more than $1.5 billion in assets. Within the private client services division, its wealth management team exceeds $1.6 billion in assets under management. The bank has 12 full-service locations in Omaha, Neb.; Council Bluffs and West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas. For 57 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions to individuals through private client services, consumer banking and mortgages, and to businesses through commercial banking and treasury management. To learn more, visit SNBconnect.com.