Seim Johnson Joins Eide Bailly Union with Omaha, Neb., Firm Will Add Nearly 100 Professionals CPA firm Seim Johnson of Omaha, Neb., joined Eide Bailly, a top 25 certified public accounting and business advisory firm in the U.S., in July. The union allows Seim Johnson clients to take full advantage of Eide Bailly's extensive service catalog and industry expertise while keeping the relationships they've built over the years. It was the knowledge of Eide Bailly's culture and resources that made joining the firm attractive to Seim Johnson, said Jerry O'Doherty, formerly Seim Johnson's managing partner, now serving as market leader for Eide Bailly's Omaha office. "Eide Bailly's enhanced advisory services and thought leadership in our industry will provide our clients the tools they need to meet their goals," O'Doherty said. "In addition, their workplace culture, dedicated to innovation and professional development, will allow us to attract and retain the brightest talent."