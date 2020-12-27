 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Market Sales
0 comments

Senior Market Sales

  • 0
Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales' Bill Kauffman Recognized by NAILBA for Contributions to the Insurance Profession Bill Kauffman, Vice President of Financial Solutions at Senior Market Sales� (SMS), has been selected as a recipient of the 2020 NAILBA Independent Distribution (ID) Twenty Award honoring independent distribution's most courageous innovators and visionaries who've made important contributions to the insurance profession. Kauffman leads sales and marketing for annuities, life insurance and long-term care insurance and has been instrumental in a number of key innovations. About Senior Market Sales Based in Omaha, SMS is a full-service insurance marketing organization (IMO) dedicated to helping independent insurance agents leverage time, make more money and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS has grown into one of the industry's foremost IMOs with more than 320 employees and 65,000 independent agents under contract.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CFA Society of Nebraska
Inside Business

CFA Society of Nebraska

CFA Society of Nebraska Recognizes Member Milestones CFA Society of Nebraska recognizes and congratulates the following members that have achi…

Inside Business

RENZE

RENZE RENZE, a 125-year-old provider of exhibits, branded environments, event graphics & point-of-purchase solutions, has promoted Nate Jo…

Koley Jessen
Inside Business

Koley Jessen

Koley Jessen Adds Litigation Attorney Quinn Eaton has joined Koley Jessen's Litigation Department. After finishing top in his Creighton Law Sc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert