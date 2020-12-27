Senior Market Sales' Bill Kauffman Recognized by NAILBA for Contributions to the Insurance Profession Bill Kauffman, Vice President of Financial Solutions at Senior Market Sales� (SMS), has been selected as a recipient of the 2020 NAILBA Independent Distribution (ID) Twenty Award honoring independent distribution's most courageous innovators and visionaries who've made important contributions to the insurance profession. Kauffman leads sales and marketing for annuities, life insurance and long-term care insurance and has been instrumental in a number of key innovations. About Senior Market Sales Based in Omaha, SMS is a full-service insurance marketing organization (IMO) dedicated to helping independent insurance agents leverage time, make more money and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS has grown into one of the industry's foremost IMOs with more than 320 employees and 65,000 independent agents under contract.