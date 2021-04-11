Senior Market Sales' Dwane McFerrin Receives Underwriter of the Year Award The Omaha Association of Health Underwriters (OAHU) has selected Dwane McFerrin, Senior Vice President, Medicare Solutions at Senior Market Sales� (SMS), as the recipient of its 2019-2020 Underwriter of the Year Award recognizing distinguished service to the association and the industry. At SMS, McFerrin is responsible for the strategic direction of the Medicare product line, carrier relationships and a team of marketing consultants who support sales in excess of 540,000 new enrollments into Medicare-related products annually. He has helped position SMS as a market leader selling Medicare Advantage, Part D and Medicare Supplement. About Senior Market Sales Based in Omaha, SMS is a full-service insurance marketing organization (IMO) dedicated to helping independent insurance agents leverage time, make more money and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS has grown into one of the industry's foremost IMOs with more than 320 employees and 65,000 independent agents under contract.
