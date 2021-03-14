SHARE Omaha Esther Mejia Michelle Zych SHARE Omaha is pleased to welcome Esther Mejia and Michelle Zych to SHARE Omaha's board of directors. Esther Mejia is the President and CCO of E Creative, a brand strategy and design firm. Mejia leverages her 25 years of experience to connect people and help mission driven organizations communicate better through strategic branding and marketing communications. Many of Mejia's leadership efforts focus on organizations that serve immigrants, women, girls and LGBTQIA+ individuals. She invests her time and talent in these communities that she identifies with most. Along with SHARE Omaha, Mejia currently serves on the following boards and committees: Greater Omaha Chamber - Executive Board, Omaha Community Foundation - Equality Fund Committee Chair, and Latino Center of the Midlands - Advisory Leadership. Mejia has served as the Girls Inc. of Omaha past president and is a former Pathfinders mentor. She was a past board member for the Latino Center of the Midlands, Women's Center for Advancement (WCA) and Immigrant Legal Center (ILC). Additionally, she served on the Blueprint Nebraska Leadership, Diversity and Inclusion committee. Mejia has been honored as a Women's Center for Advancement Tribute To Women recipient and Small Business of the Month by the Greater Omaha Chamber. She has also been recognized by the Public Relations Society of America. Michelle Zych joined The Sherwood Foundation in January 2021 as the Director of Community Initiatives. In this role, she supports the foundation's mission to promote equity through social justice initiatives enhancing the quality of life in Nebraska. Prior to joining The Sherwood Foundation, Zych served as executive director of the Women's Fund of Omaha. During her time with the organization, she led a dynamic team that established the Women's Fund as a statewide leader in advocacy, domestic violence, sex trafficking, and access to sexual and reproductive health care and education. Other experience includes serving as regional development director for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and director of strategic development for Camp Fire USA - Midlands Council (now known as Completely Kids). Zych serves as the president of the board of directors for both the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands and the Women's Funding Network. She is also a recipient of the Midland's Business Journal's 40 Under 40, the University of Nebraska-Omaha College of Public Affairs and Community Service's Alumni Award for Excellence in Public Service, and the University of Nebraska-Omaha Alumni Association's Young Alumni Achievement Award. SHARE Omaha is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to recruit support for local causes, including dollars, volunteerism and wish list items. With 2020 marking the end of the Omaha Community Foundation's Omaha Gives, SHARE Omaha is introducing a new philanthropic campaign for the metro called Do Good Week, April 19-24, 2021, presented by FNBO. Learn more about SHARE Omaha at SHAREomaha.org.