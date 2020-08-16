SHARE Omaha acquires a high-tech advantage for new philanthropy SHARE Omaha has acquired exclusive ownership of Share Good LLC, the founding company behind a web-based community engagement platform designed to make philanthropy easy and accessible. Can technology change the future of charitable giving and volunteering? The answer from SHARE Omaha executive director Marjorie Maas is a firm yes. "Bringing this entrepreneurial opportunity to Omaha, the heart of the Silicon Prairie, gives SHARE Omaha an edge," said Maas. "To be able to tap the tech talent in our regional development community, provides critical capacity for continued innovation." SHARE Omaha's vision is a broad, movement to do good. "SHARE Omaha is powering our community's best assets for greater impact. Why not share this platform nationwide?" Maas knows firsthand how the online platform activates the giving landscape. After its first year of operation in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area, SHARE Omaha tripled its nonprofit partners. And while many nonprofits have faced ongoing challenges during the COVID19 pandemic, SHARE Omaha delivered more than 1,000 new volunteers with critically needed skills. The web-based technology simplifies charitable giving by connecting people to the community causes they care about. The no-bias process allows nonprofits of all sizes to recruit donors and dollars from a level playing field. SHARE Omaha, and its two North Carolina affiliates, consistently generate new donors and first-time volunteers. "That's what we mean by approachable philanthropy. Forward thinking communities understand we need everyone to unite around the important needs in their communities." As expansion plans move forward, Maas says SHARE Omaha is actively pursuing the next round of private funding for continued innovation. Explore SHARE Omaha See how SHARE Omaha technology benefits local nonprofits, metropolitan areas, and community collaboratives, visit SHAREomaha.org/software. About SHARE Omaha SHARE Omaha leads a nationwide initiative for inclusive philanthropy powered by a web-based community engagement platform. User-friendly technology makes charitable giving easy by connecting generous people to local nonprofit partners dedicated to the greatest needs in their communities. SHARE Omaha is a Nebraska nonprofit corporation established in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area in January 2019. Facebook.com/SHAREomaha Twitter.com/SHAREomaha SHAREomaha.org
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.