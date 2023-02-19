Siena Francis Board Reflects Broad Community Expertise Dr. Cary Ward Liz Mazzotta Roxana Cort�s-Mills Amy Bouchard Phillip Webb Siena Francis House elected new leadership for 2023. The board of directors will be led by Dr. Cary Ward, Chief Medical Officer of CHI Health System, along with Vice Chair Liz Mazzotta, Chief Administrative Officer at Mutual of Omaha; Secretary Roxana Cort�s-Mills, Associate Legal Director at Immigrant Legal Center; Treasurer Amy Bouchard, Executive Vice President at First National Bank of Omaha; and immediate past chairPhillip Webb, President of Kernen Capital. The board also has diverse professional expertise including Mark Foxall, Community Service Associate at the University of Nebraska Omaha; Ann O'Connor, retired President of Roncalli High School; Donald Neal Jr., Senior Tax Director for the University of Nebraska System; Tim Dunning, retired Douglas County Sheriff; Mike Findley, Assistant Vice President for Principal Gifts at Creighton University; Daniel Hassing, attorney at Airplane Owners and Pilots Association; Dave Naumann, retired Senior Vice President of IT at Bank of the West; Hector Rivera, Vice President of Client WAN Engineering at Fiserv; Jo Williams, retired Director of Asset Management at Tenaska; and Veterans Representative and artist Jeremiah Neal. The Siena Francis House mission is to empower those who need help to find permanent, stable housing and through these efforts end homelessness. Programs include 48 permanent supportive housing units and 50 tiny homes. The cottages to be completed this summer. Siena Francis is most known for providing shelter, food and support services to homeless individuals. However, Siena Francis also offers the Miracles Recovery Center, which provides no-cost addiction treatment to anyone experiencing homelessness and is partnering with local health facilities to provide respite care for homeless individuals after hospitalization.