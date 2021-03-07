Silverleaf Wealth Management, LPL Financial

GIBSON, POGREBA, KRUEGER, DAIKER, GLASER & KELLY RECOGNIZED AS SIX OF LPL FINANCIAL'S TOP FINANCIAL ADVISORS Silverleaf Wealth Management is proud to announce Gibson, Pogreba, Krueger, Daiker, Glaser and Kelly as recipients of LPL's 2020 awards: Justin Gibson has received Chairman's Council and is #100 out of more than 17,000 LPL-affiliated advisors nationwide. Mark Pogreba and Curt Krueger are named as Director's Club recipients and Peter Daiker, Abe Glaser and Tim Kelly are named as Freedom's Club recipients. LPL awards select advisors with this distinction based on advisor's annual production among LPL advisors only*. LPL managing director and divisional president of National Sales and Consulting, Andy Kalbaugh, is proud to congratulate Justin, Mark, Curt, Peter, Abe and Tim on behalf of LPL. "We applaud their dedication to making meaningful impacts in the lives of their clients every day. We're honored to support advisors like them and wish them continued success." About Silverleaf Wealth Management With 10 advisors collectively responsible for managing over $742 million in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Silverleaf Advisor Group and over $159 million in brokerage assets with Silverleaf Wealth Management through LPL Financial. Silverleaf provides a full range of personalized services, including retirement and financial planning as well as tax and estate planning strategies. Silverleafwealth.com About LPL Financial LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning, and asset management solutions. LPL.com **Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996 - 2020 Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Silverleaf Advisor Group, a registered investment adviser. Silverleaf Advisor Group and Silverleaf Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.