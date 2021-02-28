JUSTIN GIBSON RECOGNIZED IN FORBES AS A 2021 BEST-IN-STATE WEALTH ADVISOR Justin Gibson of Silverleaf Wealth Management was recently ranked No. 4 in Nebraska in the 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes. According to Forbes, the annual list spotlights the nation's top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research. Advisors are also evaluated based on personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends, among other criteria. "On behalf of LPL Financial, we congratulate Justin for being recognized on this year's Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. This past year has demonstrated that strong financial advice cannot be underestimated, and that personalized financial advice is critical in helping clients work toward achieving their short and long-term financial goals," said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. "We applaud Justin for continuing to raise the bar in our industry and demonstrate the value of the independent model in creating meaningful and long-lasting investor-advisor relationships." Gibson is based in Omaha, Nebraska, and President of Silverleaf Wealth Management. Justin oversees a team of 14 including nine producing advisors collectively responsible for managing over $742 million in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Silverleaf Advisor Group in addition to over $159 million in brokerage assets with Silverleaf Wealth Management through LPL Financial. Silverleafwealth.com LPL Financial, Forbes magazine, Silverleaf Wealth Management and Silverleaf Advisor Group are all separate entities. The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Silverleaf Advisor Group, a registered investment adviser.