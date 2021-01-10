 Skip to main content
SILVERLEAF WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADDS ADVISOR DAN BENEDUM Advisor Daniel Benedum has joined Silverleaf Wealth Management, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. The addition of Benedum is expected to help Silverleaf expand the range and depth of services it can provide to deliver personalized, objective financial guidance to its clients. "We are pleased to welcome Dan to our team," said Justin Gibson, President of Silverleaf Wealth Management. "I believe his commitment to offering personal service and trusted guidance aligns with our firm's values and vision to put our clients' best interests first. His extensive background in dealing with the unique challenges facing high net worth families will be an asset to the entire firm". Dan brings 19 years of financial services experience to Silverleaf having most recently been affiliated with Morgan Stanley. About Silverleaf Wealth Management Silverleaf's team of 9 financial advisors collectively manage over $705 million in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Silverleaf Advisor Group and over $156 million in brokerage assets with Silverleaf Wealth Management through LPL Financial. Silverleaf Wealth Management provides comprehensive investment advice while working as your fiduciary partner. Find out more at SILVERLEAFWEALTH.COM. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Silverleaf Advisor Group, a registered investment adviser. Silverleaf Advisor Group and Silverleaf Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.

