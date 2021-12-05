 Skip to main content
SILVERLEAF WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADDS WEALTH ADVISORS ERIC MULLIGAN & TONYA BOUSQUET Eric Mulligan Tonya Bousquet Advisors Eric Mulligan & Tonya Bousquet join Silverleaf Wealth Management, located in Omaha, Nebraska. The additions of Mulligan & Bousquet are expected to help Silverleaf expand the range and depth of its services allowing them to deliver personalized, objective financial guidance to its clients. "We are pleased to welcome both Eric and Tonya to our team," said Justin Gibson, President of Silverleaf Wealth Management. "I believe their commitment to offering personal service and trusted guidance aligns with our firm's values and vision to put our clients' best interests first. Their extensive backgrounds in dealing with the unique challenges facing high net worth families will be an asset to the entire firm". About Silverleaf Wealth Management With 11 advisors collectively responsible for managing over $1Billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Silverleaf Advisor Group. Silverleaf provides a full range of personalized services, including retirement and financial planning as well as tax and estate planning strategies. Silverleafwealth.com Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Silverleaf Advisor Group, a registered investment adviser. Silverleaf Advisor Group and Silverleaf Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.

