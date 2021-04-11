Emily Jung joins Silverleaf Wealth Management Emily Jung joins Silverleaf Wealth Management as Director of Advanced Strategies. This expansive new role allows Emily to showcase her strengths while working collaboratively with Silverleaf's advisors to provide integrated investment and wealth planning services. Her primary focus will include developing and implementing strategies for estate, wealth transfer, and philanthropic planning activities. "Emily's expertise in all areas of estate planning make her an ideal fit for our firm", says President, Justin Gibson. Prior to joining Silverleaf, Emily spent many years as a practicing attorney guiding families, business owners, and individuals towards wealth preservation using tax-efficient practices to accomplish their personal and financial objectives. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Silverleaf Advisor Group, a registered investment adviser. Silverleaf Advisor Group and Silverleaf Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.