JUSTIN GIBSON RECOGNIZED IN FORBES AS A 2022 BEST-IN-STATE WEALTH ADVISOR- Justin Gibson of Silverleaf Wealth Management was recently ranked No. 10 in NE in Forbes' 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. According to Forbes, the annual ranking spotlights the nation's top-performing advisors, evaluated based on criteria* that include industry experience, client retention and assets under management. "On behalf of LPL, I'm thrilled to congratulate Justin for this distinguished industry recognition from Forbes," said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. "With more than 18 years in the financial service industry, Gibson has become an experienced source of knowledge and support for their clients. As a top advisor in NE, Justin is harnessing the value of the independent model to provide a differentiated client experience and most importantly, help make a meaningful impact on the lives of his clients." Justin Gibson, President of Silverleaf Wealth Management, oversees a team of 22 including 12 producing advisors collectively responsible for managing over 1 billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Gladstone Institutional Advisory and Silverleaf Wealth Management through LPL Financial. Silverleaf provides a full range of personalized services, including retirement and financial planning as well as tax and estate planning strategies. Silverleafwealth.com LPL Financial, Forbes, Silverleaf Wealth Management and Gladstone Institutional Advisory are all separate entities. *The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm including: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered thru Gladstone Institutional Advisory, A Registered Investment Advisor. Gladstone Institutional Advisory and Silverleaf Wealth Management are separate entities of LPL Financial.