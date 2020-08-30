FORBES NAMES JUSTIN GIBSON ONE OF THE TOP NEXT-GEN WEALTH ADVISORS IN THE COUNTRY Justin Gibson, President of Silverleaf Wealth Management was again recognized as a Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor in Forbes magazine. Silverleaf congratulates Justin and his commitment to helping clients pursue bright financial futures. Gibson celebrates 16 years as a professional in the financial services industry and continues to help higher-net-worth clients and business owners pursue their dreams by providing tailored advice as a true fiduciary. Justin's team of 13 includes 7 advisors collectively managing over $680 million in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Silverleaf Advisor Group and over $140 million in brokerage assets with Silverleaf Wealth Management through LPL Financial. www.Silverleafwealth.com LPL Financial, Shook Research and Forbes are separate entities. The Forbes ranking of Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors born in or after 1980. Advisors are interviewed by telephone and in person to evaluate service models, investing process, experience levels and integrity. Additional factors considered include compliance record, client retention, revenues produced for their firms and assets managed. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Silverleaf Advisor Group, a registered investment adviser. Silverleaf Advisor Group and Silverleaf Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.
