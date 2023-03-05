BOUSQUET, FRIEDMAN, KELLY, KRUEGER & VANDERLOO RECOGNIZED AS FIVE OF LPL FINANCIAL'S TOP FINANCIAL ADVISORS Tonya Bousquet Jeremy Friedman Tim Kelly Curt Krueger Tim Vanderloo Silverleaf Wealth Management is proud to announce Tonya Bousquet, Jeremy Friedman, Tim Kelly, Curt Krueger, and Tim Vanderloo as recipients of LPL's 2023 awards: Jeremy is named as a Patriot's Club recipient. This elite award is presented to less than 7% of LPL advisors. Curt and Tim V. are named as Director's Club recipients, presented to the top 15% of LPL advisors. Tonya and Tim K. are named Freedom's Club recipients, presented to the top 23% of LPL advisors. With more than 21,000 LPL-affiliated advisors nationwide, LPL awards this distinction to select advisors based upon their business success*. "On behalf of LPL, I'm thrilled to congratulate Tonya, Jeremy, Tim K., Curt and Tim V." said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. "It is an honor to support them with the technological infrastructure, integrated products and differentiated services that help advisors run a thriving practice. We wish Tonya Bousquet, Jeremy Friedman, Tim Kelly, Curt Krueger, Tim Vanderloo, and their entire team even greater success as they continue to help their clients work towards their financial goals in the years ahead." About Silverleaf Wealth Management: Silverleaf has a team of 21 including 12 producing advisors collectively responsible for managing over $1Billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Gladstone Institutional Advisory, A Registered Investment Advisor. Silverleaf provides a full range of personalized services, including retirement and financial planning as well as tax and estate planning strategies. Silverleafwealth.com Bousquet, Friedman, Kelly, Krueger and Vanderloo are affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm. LPL provides the resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients' financial lives. *Achievement is based on annual production among LPL Advisors only. **Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report). No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022). Among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors. (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Gladstone Institutional Advisory, A Registered Investment Advisor. Gladstone Institutional Advisory and Silverleaf Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.