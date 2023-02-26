JUSTIN GIBSON HONORED AS ONE OF LPL FINANCIAL'S TOP FINANCIAL ADVISORS Justin Gibson, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Silverleaf Wealth Management in Omaha, today announced his inclusion in LPL's Executive Council. This elite award is presented to less than 0.5% of the firm's more than 21,000 financial advisors nationwide*. "This is an impressive achievement that Justin has earned as a top performer and showcases his dedication to his clients," said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. "It is an honor to support Justin with robust technology, integrated products and differentiated services so he can run a thriving practice. We wish Justin and his entire team continued success as they create meaningful impact in the lives of their clients." About Silverleaf: Silverleaf has a team of 21 including 12 producing advisors collectively responsible for managing over $1Billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Gladstone Institutional Advisory, A Registered Investment Advisor. Silverleaf provides a full range of personalized services, including retirement and financial planning as well as tax and estate planning strategies. Silverleafwealth.com Gibson is affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm. LPL provides the resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients' financial lives. *Achievement is based on annual production among LPL Advisors only. **Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report). No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022). Among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Gladstone Institutional Advisory, A Registered Investment Advisor. Gladstone Institutional Advisory and Silverleaf Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.