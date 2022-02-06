 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silverleaf Wealth Management
Silverleaf Wealth Management

Silverleaf Wealth Management

JUSTIN GIBSON HONORED AS ONE OF LPL FINANCIAL'S TOP FINANCIAL ADVISORS Justin Gibson, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Silverleaf Wealth Management, today announced his inclusion in LPL's Executive Council. This elite award is presented to less than 0.5% of the firm's more than 19,000 financial advisors nationwide*. "I congratulate Justin on behalf of LPL," said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. "We are inspired by his dedication to clients and strong commitment to helping them work toward their financial goals. It is an honor to support Justin with robust resources, integrated capabilities and differentiated service experiences designed to help him run a thriving practice. We wish Justin and his entire team continued success as they create meaningful impact in the lives of their clients in the years ahead." About Silverleaf: Gibson, President of Silverleaf Wealth Management, oversees a team of 23 including 12 producing advisors collectively responsible for managing over $1 Billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Silverleaf Advisor Group. Silverleaf provides a full range of personalized services, including retirement and financial planning as well as tax and estate planning strategies. Silverleafwealth.com Gibson is affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm. LPL provides the resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients' financial lives. *Achievement is based on annual production among LPL Advisors only. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA|SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Silverleaf Advisor Group, a registered investment adviser. Silverleaf Advisor Group and Silverleaf Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.

