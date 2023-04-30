JUSTIN GIBSON RECOGNIZED IN FORBES AS A 2023 BEST-IN-STATE WEALTH ADVISOR Justin Gibson of Silverleaf Wealth Management was recently ranked No. 11 in Nebraska in Forbes' 2023 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. According to Forbes, the annual ranking spotlights the nation's top-performing advisors, evaluated based on criteria* that includes industry experience, client retention and assets under management "On behalf of LPL, I couldn't be more honored to congratulate Justin for this distinguished industry recognition from Forbes," said Julian Lopez, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. "With more than 18 years in the financial service industry, Justin has become a leader in providing a high-quality experience for clients. As a top advisor in Nebraska, Justin continues to be laser-focused on making meaningful impacts on the lives of his clients." Gibson, President of Silverleaf Wealth Management, oversees a team of 20 including 12 producing advisors collectively responsible for managing over $1 Billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Gladstone Institutional Advisory through LPL Financial. Silverleafwealth.com Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website. LPL Financial, Forbes and Gladstone Institutional Advisory are all separate entities. *The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Gladstone Institutional Advisory, A Registered Investment Advisor. Gladstone Institutional Advisory and Silverleaf Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.