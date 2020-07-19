Smith Kroeger Michael Guill Annie Bradford David Klemencic Angela Snodgrass Rose Landaverde Erin Martinez Mike Meehan Kayla Eggenberg Smith Kroeger, a full-service integrated advertising agency in Omaha, announced today the hiring of several new team members, including additions to and promotions within its digital department and an expanded account service team. "We're pleased to welcome these talented individuals to our team," said Terry Kroeger, president and CEO of Smith Kroeger. "They bring their unique expertise in digital functionalities and client relationships to continue fueling our growth - it's an exciting time here at Smith Kroeger." Michael Guill has been promoted to manager of interactive solutions and data intelligence, executing digital marketing initiatives and advising the team on UX and accessibility for all digital deliverables. With the agency since 2018, Guill previously held the role of web developer. Guill attended Texas A&M University-Commerce, University of Houston and the University of Maryland University College for degrees in physics, mathematics, information technology and Japanese. Annie Bradford has been promoted to associate account manager, where she works directly with clients on their full-service marketing campaigns, researching and implementing marketing strategies. With the agency since 2019, Bradford previously held the position as account coordinator. Bradford earned a Bachelor of Science in advertising and public relations from Texas Christian University. David Klemencic joins Smith Kroeger as vice president of digital strategy and operations, where he heads up the digital capabilities and campaign strategies across web, email and social media. He was previously director of digital advertising operations at BH Media Group, where he managed digital advertising and marketing campaigns for accounts across more than 70 daily and weekly newspapers. He earned his bachelor's in fine arts with honors at Virginia Commonwealth University. Angela Snodgrass has been hired as a web developer contractor for Smith Kroeger, where she develops custom websites and helps maintain existing client websites. Her background includes working various web design, developer and UX/UI project management roles. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in communications at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Rose Landaverde has been hired at Smith Kroeger as an assistant art director, where she assists, plans and executes design projects and creative materials, including animation and video. Her past experience includes freelancing as well as roles in social media and design. She earned her bachelor's in fine arts in graphic design from the Creative Center. Erin Martinez has been hired as Smith Kroeger's Grand Island manager, where she oversees that branch of the agency, handling account management and acquisition while specializing in digital advertising and strategy. She was previously a digital director at the Grand Island Independent. Martinez attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in management with honors. Mike Meehan has joined Smith Kroeger as a senior account manager, where he oversees, builds and grows client relationships. Meehan joins Smith Kroeger after working as vice president of creative services and account service at Clark Creative Group, executing advertising, brand development, marketing and communication plans for the agency's top clients. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Kayla Eggenberg has been hired as director of public relations and content strategy, a new role that leads public relations initiatives and manages strategic integration of digital content, including social media and influencer management. Eggenberg joins Smith Kroeger from Bozell, where her most recent position was PR strategist - social. She earned a Bachelor of Science in journalism and media communication with honors from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. About Smith Kroeger Founded in 1962, Smith Kroeger is a marketing communications company that's always on the move. By creating powerful, agile branding and marketing ideas that match the speed of commerce, Smith Kroeger delivers high-impact results that accelerate clients' success. A premier full-service agency, Smith Kroeger has expertise in the retail, financial, energy, health care and nonprofit sectors. Contact Kayla Eggenberg, Director of PR and Content Strategy at keggenberg@smithkroeger.com.
