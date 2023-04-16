Pauley, Seals chosen as Nebraska Entrepreneurship Fellows Dan Pauley Tyler Seals Dan Pauley and Tyler Seals, partners in the law firm Smith Pauley LLP, have been chosen as Nebraska Entrepreneurship Fellows, an invitation-only program through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Center for Entrepreneurship that taps into the state's top business leaders to help mold the next generation of entrepreneurs. Pauley and Seals will serve as fellows for the 2023-24 academic year. Pauley and Seals understand the importance of thinking outside the traditional ways of doing business. They and other partners founded Smith Pauley in 2022 to be a disruptive force in the field of law by offering the highest level of consultative service to clients. See SmithPauley.com