Smeall Named Managing Partner, Smith Pauley LLP Smith Pauley LLP announced that Aaron F. Smeall has been named Managing Partner. Smeall's practice with the firm focuses on complex litigation in the State and Federal Courts of Nebraska and Iowa. As Managing Partner, Smeall will continue his practice while managing the operations of the newly formed law firm. "When we formed Smith Pauley Law in August, Aaron was the obvious choice for Managing Partner," said Principal Partner Dan Pauley. "Aaron is gifted at managing multiple clients and projects with quality and care. With the business of Smith Pauley, he is consummate at handling it all from the details to the implementation of high-level strategies." Smeall is affiliated with the Nebraska and Iowa State Bar Associations and the Omaha Bar Association. A graduate of Creighton University Law School, Smeall has been admitted to the Nebraska and Iowa State Bars, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States.
