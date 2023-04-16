Dan Pauley and Tyler Seals, partners in the law firm Smith Pauley LLP, have been chosen as Nebraska Entrepreneurship Fellows, an invitation-only program through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Center for Entrepreneurship that taps into the state's top business leaders to help mold the next generation of entrepreneurs. Pauley and Seals will serve as fellows for the 2023-24 academic year. Pauley and Seals understand the importance of thinking outside the traditional ways of doing business. They and other partners founded Smith Pauley in 2022 to be a disruptive force in the field of law by offering the highest level of consultative service to clients. See SmithPauley.com