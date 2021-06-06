SMITH SLUSKY POHREN & ROGERS LLP Andrew M. Ferguson Anthony W. Liakos Timothy J. Buckley SMITH SLUSKY POHREN & ROGERS LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew M. Ferguson and Anthony W. Liakos as partners of the Firm. Ferguson and Liakos bring their seasoned experience and knowledge of family law, general litigation, and appeals to the Firm's practice areas, which include corporate and real estate transactions, civil litigation, personal injury, business formation, estate planning and probate, criminal defense, and workmen's compensation. Ferguson is a graduate of Creighton University School of Law with an undergraduate degree from Dana College. Liakos obtained both his undergraduate and J.D. degrees from Creighton University. The Firm also welcomes associate Timothy J. Buckley, a graduate of the University of Kansas (B.S.J.) and Creighton University (J.D.), whose practice is focused in the areas of estate planning and probate, municipal law, civil litigation, and appeals. More information about the Firm can be found at www.smithslusky.com.
