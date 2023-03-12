Cole Stichler, CFP� Named to Cambridge Signature Club 2023 Qualified financial professionals will be honored at Cambridge's Signature Club Conference in May Cole Stichler, CFP� has been named to Cambridge's Signature Club, one of the top honors issued by the financial solutions firm. Signature Club celebrates those financial professionals who display a true commitment to excellence, as well as helping to fulfill Cambridge's purpose to make a difference in the lives of its financial professionals, their clients, and its associates in alignment with the core values of integrity, commitment, flexibility, and kindness. Earning this honor denotes that Cole Stichler, CFP� has demonstrated their commitment to serving their clients while maintaining an independent mindset. "At Cambridge, we are grateful to have financial professionals like Cole Stichler, CFP� working with us," said Cambridge President of Growth and Development Jeff Vivacqua. "Cole has demonstrated a commitment to their clients as well as exemplary professional talent. At Cambridge, we work to provide opportunities for financial professionals to enhance their skills by sharing their different viewpoints and learning from their colleagues. When we work together to be our best, we elevate the entire industry." About Stichler Wealth Management Cole founded the firm in 2014. Prior to Stichler Wealth Management he spent several years in wealth management within the banking industry. The focus of his firm is to provide financial planning and investment services to well established individuals, families, businesses, non-profits, and government agencies. About Cambridge Cambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial professionals and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. Cambridge's national reach includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. a large corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest internally controlled independent broker-dealers in the country. Contact: info@stichlerwealth.com 402-697-5652 11640 Arbor St, Omaha, NE 68144 Registered Representative, securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Representative Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and Stichler Wealth Management are separate entities. The 2023 Signature Club award is based on personal and/or office production benchmarks established by Cambridge. This award is not based on investment performance or indicative of client experience.