 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strada Healthcare
0 comments

Strada Healthcare

  • 0

Strada Healthcare Two Omaha practices welcome Michelle Delgado, PA-C to their teams. At Novis Health, a direct primary care practice affiliated with Strada Healthcare, Michelle will manage the health and wellbeing of patients as their primary care provider. In addition, Michelle will assist the physicians at Members.MD, Omaha's premier concierge medicine practice. Michelle is a graduate of the Physician Assistant Studies program at the College of Saint Mary. Learn more at www.stradahealthcare.com/providers/michelle-delgado- pa-c/ and www.members.md.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union Bank & Trust
Inside Business

Union Bank & Trust

Union Bank & Trust Hires Argo, Kalama, and Kappert Eric Argo Audrea Kappert Cathy Kalama Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently welcomed Er…

Union Bank and Trust
Inside Business

Union Bank and Trust

Union Bank & Trust Hires Al-Rashid, Bertsch, and Sutera Rod Al-Rashid Bob Bertsch John Sutera Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently welcom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert