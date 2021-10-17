Strada Healthcare Two Omaha practices welcome Michelle Delgado, PA-C to their teams. At Novis Health, a direct primary care practice affiliated with Strada Healthcare, Michelle will manage the health and wellbeing of patients as their primary care provider. In addition, Michelle will assist the physicians at Members.MD, Omaha's premier concierge medicine practice. Michelle is a graduate of the Physician Assistant Studies program at the College of Saint Mary. Learn more at www.stradahealthcare.com/providers/michelle-delgado- pa-c/ and www.members.md.