Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP of Council Bluffs, Iowa, has announced plans to move their offices effective July 1, 2021. After 33 years at their present location in the CenturyLink Building in Council Bluffs, Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP will be moving to their new offices located at 300 West Broadway, Suite 175, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503. Client parking will be convenient and available just steps from the firm's front door. The firm's phone and facsimile numbers will remain the same: 712-322-4033 and 712-322-6243 respectively. Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP & its predecessor partnerships have been in continuous practice in Council Bluffs for the past 160 years and look forward to serving their clients at the new location.
Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP
Related to this story
Most Popular
Business Growth in 2020 Drives Expansion for Omaha Ad Agency Blake Waggoner Michele Fan Gaby Martinez-Garro Zoe Ursick Despite economic uncert…
Nebraska Medicine Ada Wilson, JD, joined Nebraska Medicine Monday, June 7 as the first ever vice president - chief inclusion and diversity off…
MOSAIC PROMOTES HEATHER GUNN TO SVP OF STRATEGIC INITIATIVES Mosaic, a nonprofit based in Omaha serving people with intellectual and developme…
- Updated
LEO A DALY Appointments and Promotions
Cobalt Credit Union hires Bartos as new director of IT Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Bartos as the new di…
- Updated
Cobalt Credit Union hires in mortgage lending
19 Law Students Join Koley Jessen for Summer Program Koley Jessen is pleased to welcome 19 talented law school students, representing 10 diffe…
Bruning Law Group Expands Legal Practice Bruning Law Group, LLC is growing its legal practice with the recent election of Blake E. Johnson as …
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK PROMOTES JESSICA WALTERS TO PRIVATE BANKING Security National Bank is pleased to announce that Jessica Walters has been…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Named One of Nation's Best Children's Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report Children's Hospital &…