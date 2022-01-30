ZACHARY M. WINTER NAMED A PARTNER AT THE STUART TINLEY LAW FIRM LLP Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP is pleased to announce that Zachary M. Winter has been named a partner of the firm and will continue to concentrate his practice in probate, estates, estate planning, wills, trusts, living wills, and powers of attorney, among other areas. Zach has been with the firm since August of 2014 and, prior to that, he had worked for the judges in the Fourth Judicial District of Iowa as a judicial law clerk. He is currently a member of the Iowa State Bar Association Probate, Trust & Estate Planning Section, Real Estate and Title Law Section, and Business Law Section. Zach attended Iowa State University for his bachelor's degree and Creighton University where he received his juris doctorate degree in 2013. He was then admitted to practice law in Iowa in 2013 and Nebraska in 2014. His parents moved to Council Bluffs in 1976, shortly after his father, Michael J. Winter, had graduated from law school at Creighton University. As a result, Zach and his three siblings were born and raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa, having attended Gunn Elementary, Kirn Jr. High, and Abraham Lincoln High School. He and his wife, Samantha, continue to enjoy living in the Council Bluffs metropolitan area. Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP is a full service law firm with attorneys specializing in personal injury, insurance defense, wrongful death, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, product liability, employment claims, estates/probate/trusts/wills, real estate, business law, municipal law, and the defense of law enforcement officials relative to Constitutional claims and civil rights claims. Other members of the firm are Kristopher K. Madsen, Michael G. Reilly, Rick D. Crowl, Robert Livingston, A.W. (Tony) Tauke, and William R. Hughes.