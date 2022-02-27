 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Swanson Russell Awards

Swanson Russell Wins BEST OF SHOW for Fifth Consecutive Year at 2022 Nebraska Advertising Awards Swanson Russell received 27 honors at the 2022 Nebraska Advertising Awards (ADDYs), including the show's top honor, the Best of Show. This marks the agency's fifth consecutive best-of-the-best honor. The annual event, which took place February 18, showcases work from agencies and design shops across the state, and this year saw over 400+ total entries. This year, Swanson Russell accepted the following honors on behalf of their clients: (1) Best of Show: JLG (8) Gold: Arctic Cat, JLG, Minn Kota, Swanson Russell, Textron Aviation, Walls Outdoor Goods (18) Silver: Arctic Cat, Excalibur, Humminbird, JLG, Kaman, Kimber, Minn Kota, Runza, Textron Aviation, Union Bank & Trust, Visit Omaha, Walls Outdoor Goods "We are so fortunate to work with such incredible local and national brands," said Brent Schott, president at Swanson Russell. "It's an honor to see the work we do together get this kind of recognition." The Nebraska Advertising Awards are sponsored by the American Advertising Federation Nebraska (AAF Nebraska). With more than 275 professional and student members, AAF Nebraska is the unifying voice for advertising throughout Nebraska and western Iowa. To learn more, visit aafnebraska.org. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.

