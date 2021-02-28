Swanson Russell Hires Five in Omaha and Lincoln Offices Leesa Gierhan Irene Hargan Nathan He Sam Larson Brandon Rakes Swanson Russell welcomes Leesa Gierhan, Irene Hargan, Nathan He, Sam Larson and Brandon Rakes. Gierhan is a project manager and will work in the Omaha office. Before her start at the agency, she served as a customer success manager at Buildertrend. The Lexington, Neb. native earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Hargan joins Swanson Russell as the manager of CX & insights and will work in the Lincoln office. Prior to joining the agency, she was the director of client services for GW Associates in London, UK and NYC. The Yekaterinburg, Russia, native earned a bachelor's degree in history and continued her education at The Catholic University of America in Washington D.C., where she received a master's degree in Italian literature. He is a marketing data coordinator and will work in the Lincoln office. The Chongqing, China, native studied marketing, advertising and public relations at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned two bachelor's degrees. He gained experience as a web strategy specialist at Nelnet before joining Swanson Russell. Larson joins Swanson Russell as an account supervisor and will work in the Lincoln office. The Lyons, Neb., native is returning to the agency after working as a marketing manager at Nelnet. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in journalism. Rakes serves as a digital producer and will work in the Lincoln office. He was previously with Firespring, where he gained experience as an interactive account manager. The Louisiana native relocated to Nebraska in 2010 and earned a bachelor's degree in child, youth, and family science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.