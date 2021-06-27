Swanson Russell Recognized with Nine Telly Awards Swanson Russell received five gold awards and four silver awards at the 2021 Telly Awards, which were announced on May 25. The annual Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Swanson Russell accepted the following honors: Gold: Humminbird - MEGA 360 Launch TV/Pre-Roll Gold: Minn Kota - Behind You (:60 Video) Gold: Minn Kota/Humminbird - One-Boat Challenge - Promo Spots Gold: Minn Kota/Humminbird - One-Boat Challenge - Episodes Gold: Walls Outdoor Goods - Cold Call Brand Video Silver: Textron Aviation - Jets Video Campaign Silver: Textron Aviation - King Air Hype Video Silver: Union Bank and Trust - 2020 Brand Campaign Silver: Walls Outdoor Goods - Fall 2020 Video Campaign "Every year I'm blown away by the incredible video content our team creates for our clients," said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. "This year it's an honor to see the talent behind the scenes be recognized with five gold Telly Awards - the highest number ever for Swanson Russell." The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials, with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, this year's Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world. For more information on the Telly Awards and winners, visit tellyawards.com. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.