Swanson Russell Wins 10 Honors at 2021 TOCA Awards Swanson Russell received 10 honors at the 2021 Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) Awards held September 2. The annual event recognizes outstanding marketing efforts within the green industry, and Swanson Russell received four first-place awards, four merit awards and two Gardner Awards. The agency accepted the following honors: 1. Gardner Award: Rain Bird Golf Rotors Video 2. Gardner Award: E-Z-GO Website 3. First-Place: Rain Bird Golf Rotors Video 4. First-Place: E-Z-GO Website 5. First-Place: SiteOne Stronger Together Video 6. First-Place: SiteOne Essential Business Article 7. Merit: Rain Bird 2020 Take Control LXIVM Print Ad 8. Merit: Rain Bird 2020 Sprays Campaign 9. Merit: Rain Bird 2020 ESP-LXIVM Press Release 10. Merit: SiteOne Covid-19 Business Response Reserved for the best-of-the-best in each category, the Gardner Award is one of the most prestigious honors handed out for green industry marketing efforts. Swanson Russell has received a Gardner distinction every year since 2018 (plus several others over the history of the show). "It's a great honor to be recognized at this year's TOCA awards," said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. "Our team works tirelessly to deliver for our green industry clients, and our years of deep experience in the field continue to make a difference in the results." The Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association is composed of editors, writers, publishers, photographers, public relations/advertising practitioners, industry association leaders, manufacturers and others involved in green industry communications. To learn more, visit toca.org. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.
Swanson Russell
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jenniffer Fields LeDoux Promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations at Mosaic Mosaic, a leading nonprofit provider of services for people …
New Sculptures Bring Joy, Beauty to Children's Hospital & Medical Center Children's Hospital & Medical Center recently installed six n…
AGP ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AND VICE PRESIDENT OF AG PRODUCTS Mark Sandeen Craig Pietig Ag Processing Inc a cooperative (AGP) to…
Union Bank & Trust Hires Argo, Kalama, and Kappert Eric Argo Audrea Kappert Cathy Kalama Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently welcomed Er…
- Updated
Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP
Union Bank & Trust Hires Al-Rashid, Bertsch, and Sutera Rod Al-Rashid Bob Bertsch John Sutera Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently welcom…
- Updated
Kutak Rock Grows Omaha Office With Addition of 12 Attorneys
- Updated
Acclaro Valuation Advisors Expands Professional Staff
HILGERS GRABEN PLLC EXPANDS LINCOLN OFFICE, ADDS ATTORNEYS ADAM NYENHUIS, EVAN HALL AND SAMUEL SETTLE Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announ…
Curnes Financial Group welcomes Doug Thomas as an investment adviser Thomas has been in the investment business since 2011, when he joined his…