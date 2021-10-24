 Skip to main content
Swanson Russell
Swanson Russell

Swanson Russell Wins 10 Honors at 2021 TOCA Awards Swanson Russell received 10 honors at the 2021 Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) Awards held September 2. The annual event recognizes outstanding marketing efforts within the green industry, and Swanson Russell received four first-place awards, four merit awards and two Gardner Awards. The agency accepted the following honors: 1. Gardner Award: Rain Bird Golf Rotors Video 2. Gardner Award: E-Z-GO Website 3. First-Place: Rain Bird Golf Rotors Video 4. First-Place: E-Z-GO Website 5. First-Place: SiteOne Stronger Together Video 6. First-Place: SiteOne Essential Business Article 7. Merit: Rain Bird 2020 Take Control LXIVM Print Ad 8. Merit: Rain Bird 2020 Sprays Campaign 9. Merit: Rain Bird 2020 ESP-LXIVM Press Release 10. Merit: SiteOne Covid-19 Business Response Reserved for the best-of-the-best in each category, the Gardner Award is one of the most prestigious honors handed out for green industry marketing efforts. Swanson Russell has received a Gardner distinction every year since 2018 (plus several others over the history of the show). "It's a great honor to be recognized at this year's TOCA awards," said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. "Our team works tirelessly to deliver for our green industry clients, and our years of deep experience in the field continue to make a difference in the results." The Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association is composed of editors, writers, publishers, photographers, public relations/advertising practitioners, industry association leaders, manufacturers and others involved in green industry communications. To learn more, visit toca.org. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.

