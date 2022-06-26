Swanson Russell Wins Eight Honors at 2022 TOCA Awards Swanson Russell received eight honors at the 2022 Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) Awards. The annual event recognizes outstanding marketing efforts within the green industry, and Swanson Russell received four first-place awards, two merit awards and two Gardner Awards. The full list of awards includes: Gardner Award: E-Z-GO - Liberty Pre-Order Digital Ad Gardner Award: Jacobsen - Brand Anthem Video First : E-Z-GO - Liberty Pre-Order Digital Ad First Place: Jacobsen - Brand Anthem Video First Place: Jacobsen - Website First Place: SiteOne - Drainage Demand Videos Merit: E-Z-GO - Liberty Launch Campaign Merit: Ransomes - Website Reserved for the best-of-the-best in each category, the Gardner Award is one of the most prestigious honors handed out for green industry marketing efforts. Swanson Russell has received a Gardner distinction every year since 2018, plus several others over the history of the show. "We are proud to partner with such great brands in the green industry," said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. "It's an honor to see the work we do together get recognized by TOCA. Everything we do is focused helping brands create a Real Connection with their audiences." The Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association is composed of editors, writers, publishers, photographers, public relations/advertising practitioners, industry association leaders, manufacturers, and others involved in green industry communications. To learn more, visit toca.org. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.
Swanson Russell
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flynn Promoted to Senior Vice President of Residential Property Management Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company is proud to promote Pamela…
Foundation One Bank Foundation One Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Lynn Paul to President/Chief Operating Officer. Paul having ov…
Courtney Pinaire Returns to Kutak Rock Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Courtney Pinaire has rejoined its national tax credits practice …
Union Bank & Trust Promotes Soneson, Hires Brockman Evan Soneson Anthony Brockman Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is pleased to announce that…
O'Donnell, Ficenec, Wills, & Ferdig, LLP is pleased to announce that Tony Keller, Stefanie Wientjes, and Michael Berry have become partne…
OneWorld Welcomes New and Returning Clinicians Jesse Barondeau Carlos Giraldo Vanegas Yaneli Partida Keyla S�nchez-Mederos OneWorld Community …
Union Bank & Trust Hires Schommer, Blocher Michael Schommer Sean Blocher Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is pleased to announce that it has r…
Fraser Stryker PC Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Nicholas J. (Nick) Handrich to the Firm's business and…
Cornhusker Bank Promotes Chaffee and Koziol
Fraser Stryker PC Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of associate attorney Seth C. McCauley to the Firm's commercial li…