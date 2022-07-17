Swanson Russell Recognized with Nine Telly Awards Swanson Russell received three gold awards and six silver awards at the 2022 Telly Awards. The annual Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Swanson Russell accepted the following honors: 1. Gold: Arctic Cat - Model Year 2022 Snow Anthem 2. Gold: Humminbird - APEX Launch TV 3. Gold: Textron Aviation - CJ4 Gen2 Launch Videos 4. Silver: Arctic Cat - Model Year 2022 Off-Road Anthem 5. Silver: Bryan Health - Starts With Why Campaign 6. Silver: E-Z-GO - Liberty Hype Video 7. Silver: E-Z-GO - Liberty Launch Video 8. Silver: Union Bank and Trust - 2021 Employees Campaign 9. Silver: Walls Outdoor Goods - Bristlecone Launch Video "It's always such an honor to be recognized at the Telly Awards," said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. "Our team creates incredible video content for our clients, and winning these awards really highlights their hard work and creativity." The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials, with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, this year's Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world. For more information on the Telly Awards and winners, visit tellyawards.com. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.
SWANSON RUSSELL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cobalt Credit Union hires new Vice President of Internal Audit and Compliance Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Li…
Swanson Russell Hires Seven in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Mckenna Arthur Kenny Bottoms Scot Eaton Katie House Nathan Schreiter Olivia McCown Gr…
Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Senior Counsel, Monte L. Schatz to the Omaha Office Monte L. Schatz joine…
OneWorld Names Josie Rodriguez Chief of DEI Josie Rodriguez, BS, MHA, was named Chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for OneWorld Communit…
Altus Architectural Studios, Inc. Altus Architectural Studios, Inc. announced today that it will become an employee-owned company, giving elig…
. Joe Thornton Joins Scooter's Coffee Leadership Team as President to Help Lead Company into the Future To help drive Scooter's Coffee intenti…
Foot and Ankle Center of Nebraska and Iowa The Foot and Ankle Center of Nebraska and Iowa is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Jorge Ama…
RCG Advertising Announces Brad Eubanks Creative Director Omaha-based advertising and media firm, RCG, announced that Brad Eubanks has joined t…
Cobalt Credit Union hires new Information Security Officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitchel Inman as the …
Flynn Promoted to Senior Vice President of Residential Property Management Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company is proud to promote Pamela…