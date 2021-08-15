Swanson Russell Hires Seven in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Will Folsom Abby Jurgens Lisa Link Taylor McElrath Joe Schmiedeskamp Natalie Turcios Kelli Sweeney Swanson Russell welcomes Will Folsom, Abby Jurgens, Lisa Link, Taylor McElrath, Joe Schmiedeskamp, Natalie Turcios and Kelli Sweeney. Folsom is a public relations associate and will work in the Lincoln office. Before his start at the agency, he worked at Spreetail as a senior product copywriter and marketplace content lead. The Lincoln native earned a bachelor's degree in history from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Jurgens joins the Lincoln office as an email marketing and automation coordinator. The Lincoln native previously worked for Signature Championship Rings, where she served as the director of championship recognition sales for the southern region. She received a bachelor's degree in marketing from Fort Hays State University. Link is a media strategist and will work in the Omaha office. The Lincoln native previously worked at Mutual of Omaha and Daake, an Omaha branding agency. She received a bachelor's degree in advertising from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. McElrath joins the Lincoln office as a digital producer. Prior to joining the agency, he worked as a digital marketing strategist at Nelnet and served as the vice president of communications for the American Marketing Association (AMA) Lincoln Chapter. The Moville, Iowa, native received a bachelor's degree in sport and recreation management from the University of Iowa and a master's degree in public relations from the University of Western Kentucky. Schmiedeskamp is a developer and will work in the Lincoln office. The Lincoln native studied computer science and mathematics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before accepting a job in the computer science field. Most recently, he worked at Simple Booth. Turcios is a project manager and will work in the Lincoln office. Before her start at the agency, she was a digital production coordinator at BCom Solutions. The Lincoln native received a bachelor's degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Sweeney is returning to Swanson Russell as an HR specialist based out of the Lincoln office. Originally hailing from Oxbow, North Dakota, she holds a bachelor's degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.
Swanson Russell
Related to this story
Most Popular
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Sports Medicine Physicians Appointed to State & National High School Sports Advisory Committees K…
- Updated
Girl Scouts Announces New Board Members
Richard Heyman Advances Digital Innovation and Technology as Chief Information Officer at Scooter's Coffee As Omaha-based Scooter's Coffee con…
Shanna Stofer Is Newest Member of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Executive Team Shanna Stofer, PharmD, a key player in the opening of the…
- Updated
Burnett Wilson Law, LLP
Fort Street Veterinarian Fort Street Veterinarian, located on the corner of 144th and Fort Street in Northwest Omaha, is excited to announce t…
Lamp Rynearson Adds Senior Planner Jeff Spiehs joins the Lamp Rynearson team as a Senior Planner. With both feet firmly planted in the Omaha M…
Visiting Nurse Association announces new board appointment and leadership promotion Bill T. Foley Sandy Spicciati, BSN Visiting Nurse Associat…
- Updated
Berry Law
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Awarded Environmental Excellence Award Children's Hospital & Medical Center recently received an …