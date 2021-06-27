Swanson Russell Promotes Six in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Allison Hergenrader Chloe King Justin Klemsz Kylie Legree Kelsey Pittam Peter Worth Swanson Russell recently promoted six employees in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Allison Hergenrader, Chloe King, Justin Klemsz, Kylie Legree, Kelsey Pittam and Peter Worth. Hergenrader was promoted to senior project manager. The Lincoln native originally joined Swanson Russell in 2017 as a project manager, working on clients such as Rain Bird, Textron Specialized Vehicles, Textron Systems and Nunhems. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in marketing. King was promoted to senior project manager. Since 2019, she has been serving as a project manager, working on a variety of clients including the Cattlemen's Beef Board, MemorialCare, Visit Omaha and Kautex. The Bellevue, Neb., native earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Klemsz was promoted to manager of digital solutions. He most recently served as a digital strategist. Klemsz has co-led Swanson Russell's digital strategy team and has led improvement teams that focused on improving digital processes, including the agency's adoption of Slack. The Lincoln native received a bachelor's degree in music from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Legree was promoted to manager of digital services. Legree is responsible for digital strategy for a number of clients including Bright Start, Rain Bird and Textron Aviation. She also co-manages and sets the strategic and service vision for the digital strategy team. Legree served as an intern in 2004 but was hired on full-time in 2016. The Lincoln native earned her bachelor's degree in business marketing from the University of Iowa. Pittam was promoted to senior media buyer. The Sidney, Neb., native joined the Lincoln office in 2015 as a media coordinator, working on clients such as Minn Kota and Vista Outdoor. She received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Worth was promoted to art director. He started as a designer in 2015 and most recently served as an associate art director. Worth has worked with clients such as Bright Start, AccuTec and Profile Golf. The Lincoln, Neb., native earned a bachelor's degree in art from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.