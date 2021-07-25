Swanson Russell Promotes Six in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Meghan Wiedeburg Matt Anderson Laura Duensing Kaylee Minnick Chloe King Megan Bird Swanson Russell recently promoted six in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Meghan Wiedeburg, Matt Anderson, Laura Duensing, Kaylee Minnick, Chloe King and Megan Bird. Wiedeburg was promoted to public relations associate. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2018 as a public relations writer, Wiedeburg has worked on major accounts including the Propane Education and Research Council (PERC), Takeuchi and BQA. The Sidney, Nebraska native holds a bachelor's degree in organizational communications from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Anderson was promoted to art director. Starting at Swanson Russell in 2013 as an associate graphic designer, Anderson went on to serve in numerous roles, most recently as associate art director. For the past seven years, he has used his design talents on clients including Badlands, Minn Kota, Dorothy Lynch and World of Watersports. Anderson earned a bachelor's degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Duensing was promoted to social media strategist. Duensing joined Swanson Russell in 2014 as a PR coordinator and went on to serve as a PR writer and associate social media strategist. Playing an integral role in the agency's social media growth, Duensing has leveraged her experience for clients such as Runza, SiteOne, Koch Agronomic Services, Dorothy Lynch, Blue Star Gas, AMVAC and more. The Fremont, Nebraska native holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Minnick was promoted to manager of data and analytics. Since joining the agency in 2016 as an associate digital producer, Minnick went on to serve as a digital producer and senior digital producer. She's worked on a variety of clients including Badlands, Walls Outdoor Goods, Johnson Outdoors and Koch Agronomic Services. Minnick is a native of Hartington, Nebraska and holds both a bachelor's degree in journalism, advertising and public relations and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. King was promoted to account manager. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2019 as a project manager, King has worked on clients such as the Cattlemen's Beef Board, MemorialCare and Visit Omaha, among others. Prior to her new role, King served as a senior project manager. The Bellevue, Nebraska native holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Bird was promoted to senior project manager. Since joining the agency in 2019 as a project manager, Bird has worked on clients such as Hoegemeyer, JLG, Northeast Community College and National Cattlemen's Beef Association. The Glenwood, Iowa native holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.
