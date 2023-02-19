Swanson Russell Wins Five Honors at 2023 Regional NAMA Awards Swanson Russell received five distinctions at the Region II 2023 National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) Awards. The annual event recognizes outstanding marketing efforts within the agricultural industry, and Swanson Russell received one first-place award and four merit awards. First Place: Hoegemeyer - Brand Print Ad Merit: Hoegemeyer - Seed Guide Insert Merit: Cattlemen's Beef Board - Your Dollar Does Campaign Merit: Koch Agronomic Services - Brand Print Ad Spread Merit: Koch Agronomic Services - ANVOL Dealer Print Ad "These awards are a special honor," said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. "While the ag industry has been at the heart of our business for 60 years, our approach to building belief in ag brands is ever evolving. We are excited to see this work get recognized by NAMA." Next, Swanson Russell's submissions will be entered into NAMA's national competition, which takes place April 26-28 in St. Louis, Missouri. About Swanson Russell Swanson Russell is the nation's leading advertising, branding and public relations agency for brands that work and play outdoors. Based in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska, the agency specializes in agriculture and is on a mission to Make Belief in the ag brands they represent. Their approach to uncovering a brand's reality is coupled with new creative ideas to help the brand resonate and build trust with farmers and ranchers. Visit swansonrussell.com for more information.