Swanson Russell Named Corporate Marketer of the Year Agency Receives Top Honor and Three AMA Prism Awards Swanson Russell has been named "Corporate Marketer of the Year" by the American Marketing Association (AMA), Lincoln Chapter. The agency was recognized at the AMA annual Prism Awards, which were held May 5 in Lincoln. The Corporate Marketer of the Year award is given to a business that embraces and practices marketing excellence and supports the marketing field. "Swanson Russell is a pillar in the Lincoln marketing community," said Bri Prai, president of AMA Lincoln. "It's a place students aspire to be part of while they're in college, and for good reason. They are connected and committed to helping marketers improve their craft at all stages of their career. The work Swanson Russell does inspires all of us to strive for more. AMA Lincoln is proud to announce Swanson Russell as our 2022 Corporate Marketer of the Year. We can't wait to see how their culture, work and people continue to advance marketing in Lincoln." In addition to the Corporate Marketer of the Year award, the agency received the following honors: 1. Prism Award: Runza - "Make What Matters" Campaign 2. Prism Award: Runza - "Holiday Gift Card" Campaign 3. Prism Award: Union Bank & Trust - "Your Money Has People" Brand TV "It's an honor to be recognized by an organization that does such a great job bringing marketing education and excellence to our community," said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. "As the world of marketing rapidly changes, we're pushing ourselves to use technology and creativity to achieve even greater results for our clients." Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.