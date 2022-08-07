Swanson Russell Hires Seven in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Olivia Boldt Madeline Christensen Serena Hackett Meg Higgins Dan Hinz Ryan Holt Kate Sliva Swanson Russell welcomes Olivia Boldt, Madeline Christensen, Serena Hackett, Meg Higgins, Dan Hinz, Ryan Holt and Kate Sliva. Boldt joins the agency as a UX designer based in the Lincoln office. Before joining Swanson Russell, she served as a project manager at Pixel Bakery Design Studio. Boldt originally hails from Madison, South Dakota, and she earned bachelor's degrees in both psychology and musical performance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Christensen joins Swanson Russell as a designer in the Lincoln office. Before joining the agency, Christensen served as associate creative director at Pixel Bakery Design Studio and, most recently, as an art director at redthread. Originally hailing from Kearney, Nebraska, she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and a bachelor's degree in graphic design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Hackett joins the agency as an associate graphic designer in the Omaha office. Prior to joining Swanson Russell, Hackett served in graphic design roles at Nature's Logic, OneWay Ministries and Jacht. The Omaha, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in graphic design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Higgins joins Swanson Russell as a senior account manager in the Lincoln office. Before coming aboard, she served in roles at The Governance Institute, a division of National Research Corporation, as well as Firespring and IBM. Most recently, Higgins served as a branding specialist at Alexander Mann Solutions. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native earned bachelor's degrees in Spanish and journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Hinz joins the agency as an associate motion designer in the Lincoln office. Prior to Swanson Russell, Hinz served as a motion lead at Pixel Bakery Design Studio. The Omaha, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in graphic design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Holt returns to Swanson Russell as a senior art director in the Lincoln office. Outside the agency, he has served in various creative roles at SK+G Advertising, Nelnet, Firespring and, most recently at Black Rifle Coffee Company. The Las Vegas, Nevada, native and U.S. Marine Corps veteran earned a bachelor's degree in graphic design from the Art Institute of Las Vegas. Sliva joins the agency as social media coordinator in the Lincoln office. Before joining Swanson Russell, she served as a marketing intern at General Excavating and, most recently, as social media coordinator for Transformation Marketing. The Ashland, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.