Swanson Russell Wins 14 Honors at 2021 AMA Prism Awards Swanson Russell received eight Prism awards and six Sterling awards at the 2021 American Marketing Association (AMA) event held on June 17. The annual awards honor marketing and communications in the Lincoln community, with a special focus on objectives and results. Swanson Russell accepted the following: Prism Award: Cattlemen's Beef Board - The Drive Newsletter Prism Award: Rain Bird - 2020 Sprays Campaign Prism Award: Rain Bird - ICI+ and PAR+ES Social Campaign Prism Award: Textron Aviation - Jets Landing Page Prism Award: Textron Aviation - Jets Print Ads Prism Award: Bright Start "Save Smarter" Pre-Roll Video Prism Award: NEST 529 - Brand Launch Campaign Prism Award: NEST 529 - Nebraska Kids Digital Ads Sterling Award: Cattlemen's Beef Board - Your Dollar Does Campaign Sterling Award: MinnKota/Humminbird - One Boat Challenge Sterling Award: Rain Bird - 2020 Sprays Digital Ads Sterling Award: Textron Aviation - Jets Digital Ads Sterling Award: Textron Aviation - Jets Full Line Video Sterling Award: Textron Aviation - Jets Pre-Roll Videos "It's always an honor to be recognized by the AMA Lincoln community at the Prism Awards," said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. "We are pushing ourselves to gain even deeper audience insights to inform our strategy and creative approaches. It's all about helping our clients create a Real Connection with their customers and prospects." The Lincoln Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) serves as the resource for Lincoln area marketers to learn, grow and connect through opportunities that promote education and marketing excellence. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.
