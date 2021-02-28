Swanson Russell Recognized with 38 Awards at 2021 Nebraska American Advertising Awards Swanson Russell received 38 awards, including three Judge's Citations and a Best of Show, at the Nebraska American Advertising Awards held virtually on February 18. The winning work was created and executed on behalf of 13 clients in numerous categories. Swanson Russell received a Best of Show distinction on behalf of Minn Kota and Humminbird. In addition, they received three Special Judge's Citations on behalf of Propane Education and Research Council (PERC), Union Bank & Trust College Savings Group: Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST) and Visit Omaha. The agency accepted 11 gold awards for the following clients: Howe & Howe, Humminbird, Minn Kota, PERC, Union Bank & Trust College Savings Group: NEST, Visit Omaha and Walls Outdoor Goods. Swanson Russell was also honored with 23 silver awards for Arctic Cat, Humminbird, JLG, Minn Kota, PERC, Runza, SiteOne, Textron Aviation, Union Bank & Trust, Union Bank & Trust College Savings Group: NEST, Walls Outdoor Goods. "We are honored to accept this recognition on behalf of our clients," said Brent Schott, president at Swanson Russell. "Awards like this are a great opportunity to celebrate what collaboration, talent and hard work can accomplish. Congratulations to all who put the fruits of their labor on display." Swanson Russell's award-winning entries qualify to advance and compete at the District 9 Competition. This Nebraska award show is sponsored annually by the American Advertising Federation (AAF) and recognizes creative excellence in the art of advertising. Judges from across the country evaluate entries submitted from around the state. For more information about the show and award winners, visit www.nebraskaaddys.org. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.
Swanson Russell
Related to this story
Most Popular
Erickson | Sederstrom Erickson | Sederstrom is pleased to announce that Connor W. Orr has joined the firm as an Associate representing both in…
Primrose School at West Maple Now Open and Serving Children and Families in Omaha High-quality early education and care provider hiring teache…
Morrissey Engineering Promotes Three Jason Eickmeier Sarah Gudeman Jeff Hemje Morrissey Engineering is pleased to announce the promotion of th…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Pediatric Physicians Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric he…
Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Thomas M. Maul to New Columbus, Nebraska Location Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to welcome Thomas M. Maul to its …
Edgewater Insurance and Real Estate Announces Omaha Team Edgewater Insurance and Real Estate has recently expanded into the Omaha market to of…
Medical Solutions Welcomes Nhat H. Ngo as Chief Commercial Officer Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing provider…
Cobalt Credit Union appoints new chief operations officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Keli Wragge to the rol…
Emspace + Lovgren Angie Hempel, Senior Content Strategist at Emspace + Lovgren, has been awarded the Chapter Service Award by the Public Relat…
Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP announces the opening of a new office in Des Moines, Iowa. The opening of the Iowa office expands LDM's geograph…