Swanson Russell Recognized with 38 Awards at 2021 Nebraska American Advertising Awards Swanson Russell received 38 awards, including three Judge's Citations and a Best of Show, at the Nebraska American Advertising Awards held virtually on February 18. The winning work was created and executed on behalf of 13 clients in numerous categories. Swanson Russell received a Best of Show distinction on behalf of Minn Kota and Humminbird. In addition, they received three Special Judge's Citations on behalf of Propane Education and Research Council (PERC), Union Bank & Trust College Savings Group: Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST) and Visit Omaha. The agency accepted 11 gold awards for the following clients: Howe & Howe, Humminbird, Minn Kota, PERC, Union Bank & Trust College Savings Group: NEST, Visit Omaha and Walls Outdoor Goods. Swanson Russell was also honored with 23 silver awards for Arctic Cat, Humminbird, JLG, Minn Kota, PERC, Runza, SiteOne, Textron Aviation, Union Bank & Trust, Union Bank & Trust College Savings Group: NEST, Walls Outdoor Goods. "We are honored to accept this recognition on behalf of our clients," said Brent Schott, president at Swanson Russell. "Awards like this are a great opportunity to celebrate what collaboration, talent and hard work can accomplish. Congratulations to all who put the fruits of their labor on display." Swanson Russell's award-winning entries qualify to advance and compete at the District 9 Competition. This Nebraska award show is sponsored annually by the American Advertising Federation (AAF) and recognizes creative excellence in the art of advertising. Judges from across the country evaluate entries submitted from around the state. For more information about the show and award winners, visit www.nebraskaaddys.org. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.