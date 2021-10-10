Swanson Russell Promotes Six in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Jack Chatelain Jenna Jaynes RJ Shrimpton Ian Ohlman Leah Giess Heather Garth Swanson Russell recently promoted six in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Jack Chatelain, Jenna Jaynes, RJ Shrimpton, Ian Ohlman, Leah Giess and Heather Garth. Chatelain was promoted to associate art director. He started at Swanson Russell in 2018 and previously served in associate designer and designer roles. He has worked on several clients, including Walls Outdoor Goods, Arctic Cat, Textron Aviation, SiteOne, Humminbird and JLG. Chatelain is originally from Kearney, Nebraska, and earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies from Nebraska Wesleyan University. Jaynes was promoted to public relations counsel. Starting at the agency in 2017 as a public relations associate, Jaynes has worked on clients such as the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), Profile Products, Bright Start and Bright Directions College Savings Plans. The Bartlett, Illinois, native has a bachelor's degree in broadcasting, journalism and English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Shrimpton was promoted to senior designer. Joining Swanson Russell in 2019 as a graphic designer, Shrimpton has worked on clients such as Kimber, JLG, Unilock, Fix It Sticks and Cattlemen's Beef Board, among others. The Omaha, Nebraska, native holds an associate degree in graphic communications from Metropolitan Community College. Ohlman was promoted to developer. He joined the agency in 2020 as an associate developer, working on clients such as Textron Specialized Vehicles, Texas Beef Council, Profile, Dorothy Lynch and AMVAC. Originally from Norfolk, Nebraska, Ohlman holds a bachelor's degree from Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota. Giess was promoted to public relations associate. Since joining the agency in 2019 as a public relations writer, she has worked on a variety of clients including Cattlemen's Beef Board, National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) Beef Quality Assurance, Texas Beef Council, Koch Agronomic Services, AMVAC and Dorothy Lynch. The Pierz, Minnesota, native earned a bachelor's degree in agricultural communications and journalism from Kansas State University. Garth was promoted to associate creative director. She joined Swanson Russell in 2016 and has since served in associate art director, art director and senior art director roles. During her tenure, she has worked on several clients, including Verity Health, Visit Omaha, Fremont Health, Cattlemen's Beef Board, Nebraska State Fair, MemorialCare, AMVAC and Hoegemeyer Hybrids. Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Garth holds a bachelor's degree in journalism, public relations and advertising from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and a master's degree in advertising from the University of Texas-Austin. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.