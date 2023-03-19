Swanson Russell Wins 15 Honors at 2023 ADDY Awards Swanson Russell was recently honored with 15 awards at the 2023 AAF Celebrate Creative Nebraska Awards (The ADDYs), held February 10 at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland, Nebraska. This annual show is hosted by the American Advertising Federation of Nebraska and showcases the past year's best work from agencies across the state. Swanson Russell received one Judge's Citation, three Gold awards and 11 Silver awards. (1) Judge's Citation: Arctic Cat (3) Gold: Arctic Cat, JLG (11) Silver: Humminbird, JLG, Minn Kota, RESCUE!, Swanson Russell, Textron Aviation "We're helping to Make Belief in the amazing brands we work with," said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. "We are thrilled to get this kind of recognition." Swanson Russell's winning entries will now move on to compete at the AAF district level. The Creative Nebraska Awards are sponsored by American Advertising Federation (AAF) Nebraska. With more than 275 professional and student members, the organization is the unifying voice for advertising throughout the state and western Iowa. To learn more, visit aafnebraska.org. About Swanson Russell Swanson Russell is the nation's leading advertising, branding and public relations agency for brands that work and play outdoors. Based in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska, the agency is on a mission to help brands Make Belief. Their approach to uncovering a brand's reality drives creative thinking and helps build trust with audiences everywhere. Visit swansonrussell.com for more information.