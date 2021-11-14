Swanson Russell Promotes Eight in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Julie Nielson Lisa Schumacher Jon Lundeen Zach Henke Ryan Stoner Madison Knopik Judy Pickens Amber Mencl Swanson Russell recently promoted eight in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Julie Nielson, Lisa Schumacher, Jon Lundeen, Zach Henke, Ryan Stoner, Madison Knopik, Judy Pickens and Amber Mencl. Nielson was promoted to vice president - associate media director. She started at Swanson Russell in 1998 as a media buyer and over her 23-year career has served in a variety of roles and worked on a host of clients, including Leupold, Hodgdon, Kimber, Exmark, E-Z-GO, Cushman, Arctic Cat, Pizza Hut, Runza, LinPepCo, Union Bank and the Nebraska State Fair. A native of Millard, Nebraska, Nielson earned a bachelor's degree in advertising from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Schumacher was promoted to senior project manager. Since joining the agency in 2019 as a project manager, Schumacher has worked on clients such as Badlands, Kimber, Walls Outdoor Goods, Koch Agronomic Services and TRU Simulation + Training. The Omaha, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in education and human sciences from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Lundeen was promoted to vice president - creative director. First joining Swanson Russell in 2007 as an associate copywriter/producer, Lundeen has gone on to serve as a copywriter/producer, senior copywriter/producer and associate creative director. Over his tenure, he's worked on clients including Rain Bird, Humminbird, SIG SAUER, Gerber, SiteOne, Nosler, Hodgdon, Arctic Cat, Hatteras, Kimber, Turface Athletics and Textron Aviation. The Ashland, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Henke was promoted to senior project manager. He joined the agency in 2018 as a project manager, working on a variety of clients, including Arctic Cat, Textron GSE, Textron Aviation, Koch Agronomic Services, Vista Professional Outdoor Lighting and Nebraska Public Media. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Stoner was promoted to account supervisor. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2015, he has served in account manager and senior account manager roles, working on clients such as JLG, Walls Outdoor Goods, E-Z-GO, Cushman, Jacobsen, Gerber, TRU Simulation + Training and Briggs & Stratton. Originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, Stoner earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Knopik was promoted to digital producer. Since joining the agency in 2019 as an associate digital producer, Knopik has worked on clients such as MemorialCare, AMVAC, JLG, Kimber, RESCUE, Reinke, National Cattlemen's Beef Association, Takeuchi, Excalibur and Nosler. The Sioux City, Iowa, native earned a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and a master's in business administration from Midland University. Pickens was promoted to media strategist. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2006 as a media planner, Pickens has worked on clients like JLG, MemorialCare, NECC, Hoegemeyer, AMVAC, JCB, FMC and Verity Health, among others. The Falls City, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Mencl was promoted to human resources manager. She joined the agency in 2015 as a human resources specialist and has since gone on to serve as a senior human resources specialist. A native of Red Cloud, Nebraska, Mencl is SHRM certified and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.