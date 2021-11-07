Swanson Russell Hires Eight in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Dakotah Hicks Jenna Baird Sarah Carritt Lindsay Elting Blake Haley Cassie Sleicher Michael Girard Alanna Metzger Swanson Russell welcomes Dakotah Hicks, Jenna Baird, Sarah Carritt, Lindsay Elting, Blake Haley, Cassie Sleicher, Michael Girard and Alanna Metzger. Hicks joins the agency as a UX designer on the creative team in Lincoln. Prior to joining Swanson Russell, Hicks served in web designer and art director roles at Firespring. The Milford, Nebraska, native earned an associate degree in graphic design and media arts from Southeast Community College. Baird joins Swanson Russell as an account manager in the Omaha office. Before joining the agency, Baird served in various account service roles at Bozell, including as an account service intern, account coordinator and account executive. She also currently serves as the vice president of the American Advertising Federation of Nebraska. The Omaha, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in strategic communications from the University of South Dakota-Vermillion. Carritt joins the agency as an HR coordinator in the Lincoln office. Carritt returns to Swanson Russell after serving as an agency HR intern from 2019 to 2020. Since then, she's served as an HR coordinator at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals. The Malcolm, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University. Elting returns to Swanson Russell as a part-time project manager in the Lincoln office. Elting first started at the agency in 2010 as a project manager and went on to serve as an account manager. A Shelton, Nebraska, native, Elting earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Haley joins Swanson Russell as a media buyer in the Omaha office. Prior to joining the agency, Haley served as a marketing manager at BridgeCom Systems. The Lawrence, Kansas, native earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Kansas-Lawrence. Sleicher joins the agency as a project manager in the Lincoln office. Before joining Swanson Russell, Sleicher served as a marketing intern at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Alumni Association and University of Nebraska Foundation. She went on to become a social media manager at Grindstone Agency. The Kearney, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Girard joins the agency as a senior art director working remotely from Naples, Florida. Prior to joining Swanson Russell, Girard served as creative director for Pearl Brands, where he worked on a variety of outdoor recreation and hospitality brands including Bayliner Boats, Heyday Wake Boats, Yanmar Marine and Pink Shell Beach Resort. The Algonquin, Illinois, native earned a bachelor's degree in graphic design from Kansas State University. Metzger joins Swanson Russell as a project manager in the Lincoln office. Before joining the agency, she served as an account manager at Firespring. Originally from Weston, Nebraska, Metzger earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.